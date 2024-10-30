2 teens at Norfolk middle school had overdose-related symptoms, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Two teens had symptoms related to an overdose at Norview Middle School in Norfolk Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say around 11 a.m., they were called to the school following a report of a possible overdose.

Police said the teens were both males, one 14 and the other 13.

One of the two teens with symptoms was taken to CHKD for treatment, police say.

Police did not share details on the nature of the possible overdose(s).

The incident is under investigation, and police say charges are pending the outcome.