2 people displaced after residential fire in Norfolk on Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were displaced from their home on Thanksgiving after a residential fire at 1515 East Indian River Rd. in Norfolk.

On November 28 around 7:49 a.m., Norfolk and Chesapeake fire officials responded to the fire, where they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

On scene, officials discovered an adult carrying a resident from the home. This individual was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Norfolk Fire Rescue officials.

Officials contained the fire around 8:09 a.m. They are investigating what caused the fire.

