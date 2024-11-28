Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

2 people displaced after residential fire in Norfolk on Thanksgiving

East Indian River Rd. Fire
Ian Teasley / WTKR News 3
East Indian River Rd. Fire
IMG_8501.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were displaced from their home on Thanksgiving after a residential fire at 1515 East Indian River Rd. in Norfolk.

On November 28 around 7:49 a.m., Norfolk and Chesapeake fire officials responded to the fire, where they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Watch more: Neighbor frustrated about condition of Norfolk house, contacts News 3

Neighbor frustrated about condition of Norfolk house, contacts News 3

On scene, officials discovered an adult carrying a resident from the home. This individual was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Norfolk Fire Rescue officials.

Officials contained the fire around 8:09 a.m. They are investigating what caused the fire.

News 3 will update you with any new information that comes forward.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Helpers