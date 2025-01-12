2 people killed in Norfolk crash early Saturday morning

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were killed in Norfolk early Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on East Little Creek Road, near Fort Worth Avenue. According to Norfolk police, the incident involved a single car.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital, where one later succumbed to their injuries.

Watch related coverage: Suspect arrested in connection to Tide Light Rail robbery

Suspect arrested in connection to Tide Light Rail robbery

The crash remains under investigation.