Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

2 people killed in Norfolk crash early Saturday morning

2 dead in Norfolk crash early Saturday morning
police
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were killed in Norfolk early Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on East Little Creek Road, near Fort Worth Avenue. According to Norfolk police, the incident involved a single car.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital, where one later succumbed to their injuries.

Watch related coverage: Suspect arrested in connection to Tide Light Rail robbery

Suspect arrested in connection to Tide Light Rail robbery

The crash remains under investigation.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device