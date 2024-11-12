Watch Now
32 people displaced after apartment fire breaks out in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — 32 people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire breaks out in Norfolk on Sewell's Point Road Tuesday afternoon.

News 3's Leondra Head was on the scene late Tuesday afternoon and spoke with two people who say their units were destroyed. A woman who has lived here since February, says the fire started in her apartment when she was cooking on her stove.

She says a spark came from her stove when flames erupted from her kitchen. When that happened she quickly ran out of her apartment to escape the fire.

The woman says she’s lost everything she owns in the fire and doesn’t know where her and er family are going to sleep tonight.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

