Norfolk police looking for suspect in Mi Hogar break-in

NORFOLK, Va. — An unknown suspect broke into Mi Hogar restaurant on Granby Street in Norfolk on April 18 and police are asking for the public's help.

Surveillance footage captured a man in a dark red hoodie, jeans, and black and white sandals.

Norfolk Police Mi Hogar suspect



Police say items were missing from the Mexican restaurant, which is located where Granby and Llewelyn streets split in the Riverview neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip using the P3Tips mobile app. Tips that lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward.