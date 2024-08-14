4 cats unaccounted for after fire breaks out in Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. — Four cats are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a Norfolk home Wednesday afternoon, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 12:30 p.m., crews responded to the house hire in the 1900 block of Norview Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire had spread to the home's attic and second floor.

Two people and their dog escaped safely, but officials say they're still looking for four cats.

The fire happened while a construction crew was working on the roof, officials added. They're investigating the cause of the fire.