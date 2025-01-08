A sports Hub could be what's next for Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. — Its been nearly two years since Military Circle Mall closed its doors and the city announced what we could possibly see in its place.

A new plan is in the works. Sean Washington, The city’s Director of Economic Development, says right now the process requires a few tenants to agree on a new rephasing plan for demolition on the existing mall.

“There’s what's called an operating agreement on the mall that basically existed since the 70s but you have to get permission from various end users or tenants who are still operating within that ring road," said Washington. "They have to agree on the phasing plan of that demolition.”

All together, the 98 acres could possibly become a new hub for sports tourism, similar to what we have seen in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg.

“We want to understand is there a sport that actually does make sense for the city of Norfolk. How do we do that where we’re not cannibalizing what’s already happening in the other sister cities,” said Washington.

News 3 was there when the mall closed its doors back in 2023, and covered the start of demolition that began later that year and continued into 2024.

Tenants like Ross Dress For Less and Sentara are meeting with Washington regularly — they hope to have an agreement by the end of the first quarter in 2025.

Washington also cited potential concerns regarding safety and where the equipment will be brought in and stored.