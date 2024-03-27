Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

'A tremendous challenge:' Work underway in Norfolk to prepare for cruise ship re-routed from Baltimore

Cruise ship scheduled to arrive in Norfolk march 31
Half Moone cruise terminal
Half Moone cruise terminal pier
Recovery operation underway to find victims of bridge collapse
Gov. Moore: 'We want to give families closure' after bridge collapse
Posted at 5:00 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 17:00:11-04

NORFOLK, Va. — From the air, Norfolk’s cruise terminal may look ready to handle a ship like the 963-foot, 2,100-plus guest Carnival Legend.

But that doesn't mean the ship can dock at any time.

As of Mar. 27, the ship was scheduled to arrive in Norfolk Mar. 31 at the end of a cruise. Originally destined for Baltimore, it was being diverted because of the deadly bridge collapse.

National News

6 presumed dead after ship collides with Key Bridge

WMAR Staff
5:02 AM, Mar 26, 2024

“This is a tremendous challenge," said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen Kirkland.

Nauticus operates the Half Moone Cruise Terminal in Norfolk.

Bringing in a ship requires planning and coordination. Kirkland said Wednesday afternoon he had been on the phone with Carnival since 6 a.m. Tuesday trying to figure out what to do.

"This is a community effort. Customs and Border Protection, our stevedore services locally, the entire maritime industry has come together to pull this off. On Easter Sunday, no less," said Kirkland. "So we're going to do what we can as a community to support our friends at Carnival and we're thinking about our friends in Baltimore."

At the same time, a roughly year-long renovation to prepare the city for year-round cruises was getting ready to start.

carnival magic october 2023.jpg

News

Carnival wraps record cruise season in Norfolk, construction set for spring

Anthony Sabella
12:04 PM, Oct 22, 2023

"There's a lot that we've had to rearrange in the terminal. As you can imagine, we were preparing for a construction project," Kirkland explained.

The cruise and the people it brings could be good for the area’s economy, though.

“It impacts the city tremendously," said Visit Norfolk President & CEO Kurt Krause when asked how a cruise coming impacts the city.

Visit Norfolk works to promote tourism in the city. Krause said, like Kirkland, he had been busy working to figure out how the city can help the cruise passengers.

“From 7 a.m. (Tuesday) on, I've been in touch with my counterpart in Baltimore, with the port authority here, and with the cruise terminal folk," Krause emphasized. "This catastrophe in Baltimore is a great example of how our cities come together to assist Baltimore."

princess cruises emerald princess ship

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Yorktown no longer a stop for Princess Cruises in 2024

Madeline Miller
11:03 AM, Feb 01, 2024

He said notes will be taken by everybody involved so they can be as prepared as possible for future events.

Carnival is offering to bus any of the passengers on the cruise coming in Mar. 31 back to Baltimore. The Legend will then leave Norfolk that same day for another cruise that was scheduled to leave that day from Baltimore. Carnival said passengers on that cruise had been informed of the change.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book