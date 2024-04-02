AJR cancels Norfolk show with only hours notice citing unsatisfactory venue

NORFOLK, Va. — Indie Pop band AJR said in a statement just hours before their Norfolk concert that they would be canceling the show due to issues with the size of the Scope Arena.

In a video posted to the band's Facebook page, lead singer Jack Met said the band would be rescheduling their show once a larger venue could be found.

Met went on to say that the band had developed their show with a larger venue in mind, and that the Scope was not large enough in their opinion, for fans to enjoy the show as planned.

Met said he believed there had been some miscommunication regarding the size of the Scope Arena and only upon reaching Norfolk had the band realized.

The statement came on April 1, leading Met to spend the beginning of the video assuring fans that this wasn't an April Fools joke.

The City of Norfolk released a statement in response to AJR canceling their show announcing their disappointment with the decision.

The City said that the arena has hosted many elaborate productions in the past including Kevin Hart, Cirque du Soleil, Patriotic Festival, and more.

Roughly 5,875 ticketholders are awaiting information regarding a rescheduled show date, according to the City.