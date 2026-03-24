Arrests made for basketball court shooting that left an NSU student dead: PWCPD

DUMFRIES, Va. — Suspects have been arrested for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Norfolk State University student on March 9, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

20-year-old Ryan Alexander Butler has been charged with second-degree murder, discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and concealed carry.

19-year-old J'Shaun Zomari Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, concealed carry and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Prince William County Police Department says a juvenile suspect was previously arrested in connection to this investigation, although further information about this individual has not been confirmed.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk State freshman killed in Dumfries shooting at basketball court

Norfolk State freshman killed in Dumfries shooting during basketball game

On March 9, around 5:33 p.m., police responded to the 1800 Block of Potomac Shores Parkway for a reported shooting at a basketball court. 18-year-old Louis Anthony Boone, a first-year NSU student studying mass communications and broadcast, was found shot at the scene, according to the Prince William County Police Department. He died at the hospital.

The Prince William County Police Department says a group of people were playing basketball when another group arrived to the court. A fight then broke out, leading to shots being fired. Five males between 16-20 years old, including Boone, were shot. One victim was found at a nearby home on Spring Cress Drive; three other victims transported themselves to the hospital, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Watch video from WUSA9 at the scene:

WUSA Video from scene after Norfolk State freshman killed in Dumfries shooting

The other injured parties are expected to recover, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The Prince William County Police Department is encouraging anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to contact authorities.

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