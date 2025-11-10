Virginia Zoo mourns loss of 21-year-old siamang Bali

NORFOLK, Va. — A 21-year-old siamang at the Virginia Zoo passed away on Oct. 31, the Virginia Zoo said Monday.

The Virginia Zoo said Bali saw a "rapid decline in his energy and activity levels" the day before his death, prompting an emergency veterinary examination. He then passed away overnight. The exact cause of death was not detailed since the Virginia Zoo is still awaiting results from the necropsy and histopathology.

Virginia Zoo

Bali was born in England in 2004 at Howletts Wild Animal Park — In 2010, he moved to the Virginia Zoo.

Bali is survived by four children: 13-year-old Lola, 11-year-old Guntur, 3-year-old Lovejoy, and 1-year-old Finn. His mate is 37-year-old Malana, who remains at the Virginia Zoo alongside Lovejoy and Finn.

The Virginia Zoo described Bali as being a "patient, protective, and energetic father." They added that Bali was an attentive mate and always excited to take part in training sessions.

"Bali will be deeply missed by the Zoo team and guests alike. Please keep our Asia: Trail of the Tiger keepers and Veterinary team in your thoughts as they process this difficult loss; the Virginia Zoo appreciates the support of our community at this time," the Virginia Zoo said.