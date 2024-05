NORFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt when a barge caught fire in the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River in Norfolk Thursday evening.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the call went out around 5:30 p.m., crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from a barge that had heavy equipment and a fuel depot on board.

This happened near the train trestle and the old Ford plant.

There were no environmental impacts, the fire department said.