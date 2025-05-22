Barricade situation on Ardmore Road in Norfolk: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are responding to a barricade situation in Norfolk on Thursday, according to a social media post made by Norfolk police.

Around 11:15 a.m., Norfolk police responded to a barricade situation in the 8000 Block of Ardmore Road.

Norfolk police are currently on the scene for a barricade situation in 8000 block of Ardmore Road.

