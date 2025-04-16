Barry Art Museum at ODU about to embark on major expansion project

NORFOLK, Va. — Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University is set to transform significantly as it embarks on a major expansion project this month.

Organizers at the museum, a well-loved cultural fixture along Hampton Boulevard, reveal that their extensive collection has outgrown its current space, necessitating the expansion.

"The museum offers a unique experience where you can spend an hour in quiet contemplation or active engagement, feeling connected with the art in a very special way," said Robert Wojtowicz, interim executive director of the Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University.

The Barry Art Museum, known for its diverse exhibits including glasswork, maritime art, and European dolls, cherishes the intimacy a small museum conveys. Yet, they are running out of room.

Wojtowicz added, "The majority of the collection comes from our founders, Richard and Carolyn Barry. We recently added the Waitzer collection of modern, contemporary glass."

To accommodate its growing collection, the museum plans to add approximately 25,000 square feet over three floors to the south section of the current building.

"The most challenging part is fitting, as much as we would like, into a relatively small footprint," Wojtowicz noted.

The expansion, part of a $25 million campaign, will feature five new galleries, increased storage, an event space, an education center, and administrative offices.

"Ideally, we are looking to expand our works on paper and paintings," Wojtowicz said. "We would like to have a very rich and deep maritime gallery as part of the expanded space."

Beyond showcasing more art, the new space aims to provide a serene environment for visitors to escape the stresses of the outside world.

The project is expected to usher in preliminary work in April, with the museum closing fully in July. Construction is slated to begin in September, with the museum reopening in January 2027.