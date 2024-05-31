'Beloved' Asian small-clawed otter dies at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — Alana, the Asian small-clawed otter at The Virginia Zoo passed away unexpectedly over the weekend, the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday. She was 5.

Alana did not have indication of health or behavioral abnormalities, the zoo said, but the veterinary staff has performed a necropsy and are waiting for the results.

Virginia Zoo Alana the Asian small-clawed otter



"She was beloved by many visitors as they enjoyed watching her playfully swim, which she loved to do," the zoo said. "Her keepers described her as smart, observant, curious about enrichment and quick to learn."

Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest of 13 otter species, according to the National Zoo. They are native to Asia.

Alana was born in 2018 at the Columbus Zoo and has been in Virginia since 2020.

"Please keep our Asia keeper staff in your thoughts as they process this difficult loss; the Virginia Zoo greatly appreciates the support of our community during this time," the post said.