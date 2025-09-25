Breeze to offer direct flights to Cancun from Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A new international flight option will be coming to Norfolk International Airport, according to a release put out by Breeze Airways.

Starting Jan. 10, 2026, Breeze Airways will have direct flights from Norfolk International Airport to Cancun, Mexico seasonally on Saturdays. It will cost $139 for a one-way trip.

Breeze Airways describes itself as a carrier providing affordable flights to underserved markets. The airline pushed to expand its international flight offerings after completing its U.S. Flag Carrier certification, which allows it to receive more federal funding for international flights. The Salt Lake City-based airline plans to add new direct international flights to six different cities across the U.S.

“We’re excited to bring the same convenience and elevated experience they love about our domestic flights to three exciting new international destinations,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO.