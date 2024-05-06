BrightView Health opens another addiction treatment center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — BrightView Health announced Monday that a new addiction Center was open in Norfolk.

The center opened at 5357 Henneman Drive and is the 16th BrightView Health location in Virginia.

BrightView Health said the center will help residents recover from substance use disorder.

The addiction center features an outpatient care model in order to serve unlimited residents, according to BrightView Health.

The outpatient addiction treatment program features individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, social services, and medication for addiction treatment, BrightView Health said.

“BrightView Health provides life-changing care to people who walk through our doors,” said John Peterson, BrightView Operational Director.