Businesses express support for new apartment building in Norfolk's Neon District

NORFOLK, Va. — You’d probably be hard-pressed to find someone who sees the Greyhound bus station at the corner of Brambleton Ave. and Monticello Ave. in Norfolk’s Neon District as anything more than an eyesore.

But by 2028, it could go from eyesore to eye-popping. Renderings show what the building could look like.

Breedan

“When I read the news about it, I was happy," Istanbul Gyro & Kebab Owner Ismail Ozturk said.

The restaurant is right next to the bus station.

Watch: Norfolk group takes back bus stops, interrupts violence

A safe passage home: Norfolk group takes back bus stops, interrupts violence

Ozturk believes the development will be good for business and the area’s appearance.

“Of course, there’s going to be more traffic," Ozturk said. "Right now, it looks abandoned. It doesn’t look nice for the city.”

July 16, Norfolk City Council members voted to sell the bus station property to the company wanting to develop it.

"A residential development is one of the best uses for the site," Downtown Norfolk Council President Mary Miller told Council.

She said the apartment building is a great fit for the larger effort underway to revitalize the Neon District.

“More density will help the district grow, increase safety with more foot traffic on the street, and support a wider range of businesses in the district," Miller explained.

Watch: $10.6 million street scape project to revitalize Neon District

Project to improve streetscape in Norfolk's Neon District to begin this month

News 3 reached out to Miller for an interview Tuesday, but she was not available. She did, however, respond to questions via e-mail.

Question: Does the DNC support the sale of the property? Why or why not?

Answer: "DNC supports the sale of the property for residential development. Additional residents in the district will support a wider range of businesses and overall increase the foot traffic in the area."

Question: What impact do you see this apartment complex having on downtown Norfolk, especially the arts district?

Answer: "DNC and the NEON District Committee have been anxious to see that site developed into a viable use. It is the gateway to the NEON District and on a highly visible downtown corridor. The ground floor of the project can animate the public realm."

Watch: Norfolk closes shelter at former Greyhound station, opens new center in former motel

New local shelter

Question: Are you concerned an apartment building/complex will create traffic issues? Why or why not?

Answer: "No. From the conceptual plans parking access will be from Monticello Avenue which has the capacity for additional vehicular traffic. An increase in foot traffic will be a positive for all!"

Question: Aside from traffic concerns, are there any other concerns you have about the potential development of the property?

Answer: "We look forward to working with the developer and the City to ensure that the overall development is appropriate in its design for the NEON District. That it respects the scale and massing of the surrounding structures, complements the neighborhood aesthetic, and as mentioned previously has an activated ground floor that will animate the public realm."

Question: Norfolk, not unlike many communities, is in need of affordable housing. Why should this property not be used for affordable housing units as opposed to a modern, upscale apartment complex?

Answer: "With the project still in the early stages of development, it is too soon to determine the exact composition of units and what the market will support. However, we are committed to advocating for some level of affordability in the final plan. At this point, we are pleased that the sale has been finalized and are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the developer and the City to create the best mix for the neighborhood. Additionally, the project proposes to include artist and creative live-workspaces, which we are particularly excited about."

News 3 first told you about the project in April when it was unveiled as a proposal at Norfolk's annual state of the city address.

This will be the second attempt at developing the property. As News 3 has reported, a few years ago Tidewater Community College’s plan to develop the site fell through.

Watch: New apartment complex planned for old Greyhound station could be coming to Norfolk

Apartment building planned for old Greyhound station in Norfolk's NEON District

The property was also used as a homeless shelter during the pandemic.

Norfolk’s economic development director told News 3 Tuesday the project is expected to cost about $35 million and create about 300 construction jobs, but construction was still a few years away as of Tuesday.

“Really nice to see the whole area on the come-up," said Justin Britt, who works at Commonwealth Tattoo in the Neon District.

Watch: MacArthur Center redevelopment could take years

Possible redevelopment of MacArthur Center could take years to complete

He’s hopeful the development will bring in new business.

“We’ve noticed a little influx from the Pilot building becoming condos. So yeah, people are within walking distance of our business and that never hurts," said Britt. “I know some of the local businesses have been stressed about the construction and being able to access the buildings, but I guess ‘Pardon our dust. Progress is a must’ you know?”

There is also talk of building a new parking garage nearby next to the Scope arena. That topic was expected to come up at a City Council meeting in August.