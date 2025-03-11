Calvert Square resident shares concerns amid redevelopment planning

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's plans to redevelop two local neighborhoods—Calvert Square and Young Terrace—are stirring a few concerns among residents.

As part of the St. Paul’s Transformation Project, the city and the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) aim to re-imagine aging public housing communities.

Calvert Square and Young Terrace, home to approximately 2,000 residents, are at the center of the discussion.

Sasha Simmons, of Calvert Square, who has deep ties to the area, acknowledges the need for redevelopment but emphasizes the importance of transparency throughout the process.

“I actually grew up in these neighborhoods… I have all of my memories… my children grew up here,” Simmons said.

Simmons told News 3's Jay Greene she has experienced the challenges that come with aging housing.

“There's a lot of mold. I actually had to be relocated to another unit because of mold. No central air, a lot of leaking old pipes and things of that nature,” she added.

The city and NRHA identified the homes, built in the 1950s, as being beyond their useful life.

In a previous interview with News 3 reporter Erika Craven, Nathan Simms, the NRHA executive director, said the homes are hard to maintain.

"There's a natural need to upgrade or replace these units," he said.

The goal is to see the first new builds completed in 2027 with completion in 2028 or 2029; however, specifics are still to be determined.

News 3 has been following that project—first when Tidewater Gardens was demolished in 2020 amid controversy when displaced groups claimed the project unfairly impacted them, and then we talked to residents who were able to move back into the new development last year.

Simmons also voiced concern regarding affordability of the new homes.

“Because the voucher, they’re only 90 days, you only have three months to find somewhere to go, and there’s a housing shortage already in Norfolk. So I’m just hoping they take that into consideration,” she said.

Transparency is also a significant issue for Simmons, as she seeks clarity on future plans. “I just want them to help people prepare for this move that’s going to be happening,” she remarked.

Simmons fears that history may repeat itself, pointing to past redevelopment efforts. “Ghent used to be a low income, and once they redeveloped, you know, a lot of black and brown people weren't able to afford to live there,” she noted.

Norfolk Councilman John "JP" Paige (Ward 4) reassured residents that they would have the first right to return to their communities.

“The concern is making sure we take the time and take the right steps to make sure that we take care of these people. And it's the attitude that we have to have,” Paige affirmed.

The NRHA has expressed its intention to mitigate displacement through a “build-first” strategy and hopes to connect residents to various opportunities that can support their transition.

“It's an opportunity to connect our residents to various types of opportunities that can help them,” Simms explained.

As plans continue to evolve, Simmons and Councilman Page both emphasize the importance of resident engagement, urging community members to voice their concerns.

Informational meetings have been scheduled, with the next sessions taking place at the end of March. Housing resources and workforce development opportunities are also shared in these sessions.

Residents of Calvert Square and Young Terrace are being encouraged to stay involved in the redevelopment discussions to ensure their needs and voices are heard in the ongoing transformation of their neighborhoods.

Calvert Square Meeting: March 26 @ 5:30 p.m. - Calvert Square Envision Center

Young Terrace Meeting: March 27 @ 5:30 p.m. Young Terrace Boys and Girls Club Gymnasium