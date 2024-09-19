Carnival expanding destinations for cruises out of Norfolk, including Caribbean, Canada

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line is bringing a bit of Sunshine to Norfolk with new destinations.

Carnival Sunshinewill offer a wide range of itineraries including 8-day cruises to Bermuda, the Bahamas with stops in Half Moon Cay, Bimini, Celebration Key and Grand Turk.

The ship will also bring trips that cruise up to 9 days and a more variety of sailings to the Eastern Caribbean and others that sail to Canada. Those itineraries include the ports of Halifax, Saint John and Sydney.

To see the departure dates and prices go toCarnival's website.