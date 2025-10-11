Carnival Sunshine docking, departure in Norfolk delayed due to forecast

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has delayed the departure of the Carnival Sunshine from Norfolk because of strong winds and rough seas impacting the region.

In a message to guests Saturday, the cruise line said the ship is facing “strong winds and high seas” as it sails back to Norfolk. Weather forecasts indicate that unfavorable conditions will persist through the evening both at sea and across the Chesapeake Bay area, which serves as the main waterway leading into the port.

Carnival officials said the channel into Norfolk is expected to remain closed overnight due to the conditions, preventing the Carnival Sunshine from docking until sometime Monday morning.

That means the next cruise will be shortened by one day.

The cruise line said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to monitor the situation and finalize Monday’s embarkation plan. Guests are being asked not to proceed to the cruise terminal until receiving confirmation from Carnival on when their cruise will operate.

Carnival said it expects to provide another update by 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12.