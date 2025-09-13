CDC issues warning for new reported Kissing Bug Disease cases

NORFOLK, Va. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the potential spread of Chagas disease after new cases have been reported.

The disease is transmitted by insects commonly known as "kissing bugs."

The kissing bug spreads Chagas disease, which is not new to the United States. The bug is known to be in the south, including Virginia and North Carolina, and can live both indoors and outdoors.

Their bites are mostly on the face and contain a parasite that can cause eyes to swell or lead to the development of a rash.

Other symptoms include severe fatigue, body aches or fever. If undetected and untreated, the disease could lead to heart problems.

"It's important to emphasize that the risk is very low. This is exceedingly rare. So for most people, this is not something you should be worried about," said Dr. Celine Gounder, CBS News medical contributor.

"The people who are highest risk live in substandard housing, particularly in rural areas and communities with limited access to pest control or screening, hunters, campers, and other people who come into close contact with wildlife," Gounder said.

There are anti-parasitic treatments available for Chagas disease. One treatment kills the parasite in early stages, while another manages symptoms and infection.