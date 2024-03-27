Charges withdrawn against 1 of 3 suspects in shooting death of NSU student

NORFOLK, Va. — All charges against a man who was accused in the shooting death of an NSU student have been withdrawn, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney.

On Wednesday, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's office confirmed to News 3 that the charges against Marquas Gregg were withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

News 'Beacon of light and hope:' Family of murdered NSU student release statement Heather Eckstine

Jahari George, a junior at NSU, was killed in an off-campus shooting on Sept. 2, 2023, according to police. He was 20 years old.

After investigating, detectives arrested three men in connection to George's death: Marquas Gregg, 21; Camari Warren, 18; and Cameron Brown, 18.

After investigating, detectives arrested three men in connection to George's death: Marquas Gregg, 21; Camari Warren, 18; and Cameron Brown, 18.

The three were all charged with the following, according to police: second-degree murder, conspiracy and use of a firearm.

The charges against Gregg could be brought back in the future if more evidence is gathered, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney noted.

WATCH: Norfolk councilman says 'things are tense' after weekend violence left NSU student dead

'Things are tense:' Norfolk councilman says after weekend violence left NSU student, 14-year-old dead

As of this writing, there's no indication that the charges against Warren and Brown have been withdrawn.

Stay with News 3 for updates.