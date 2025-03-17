Child dies following Norfolk house fire on Galveston Boulevard

NORFOLK, Va. — A child who was hurt in a Norfolk house fire last week died over the weekend, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

According to fire officials, crews responded to a structure fire in the 8000 block of Galveston Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12. Crews found the child on the second floor, which was filled with heavy smoke and fire. The child was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials say the child died Saturday morning. Officials did not share the age of the child.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to finish investigating and notify the State Fire Marshal.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says three people were rescued from separate fires in the last few months. They're reminding residents to practice the following fire prevention tips:

"These incidents are a reminder of the importance of having working smoke detectors, practicing an emergency evacuation, and other things you can do to protect yourself in the event of a fire."