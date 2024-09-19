CHKD gets $100K donation for pediatric cancer research

NORFOLK, Va. — Patient families had the chance to participate in a heart-warming ceremony Thursday morning along with CHKD cancer specialists and representatives.

Cancer patients dipped their hands in paint and placed their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, which CHKD says "[symbolizes] the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

During the event, CHKD was presented a $100,000 check from the 2024 Hyundai Hope on Wheels Impact Grant. The money will go towards CHKD’s childhood and blood disorders program.

The program ensures that children diagnosed with cancer throughout southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina have access to care close to their home.

Amanda Helvig, the mother of a CHKD patient, said her daughter was diagnosed with cancer nearly a year ago. She said events like this mean a great deal to her family as her daughter continues to heal.

"This year, being able to come out with a daughter who's in remission while still getting treatment and experience the hope and see the support of what Hyundai's willing to offer and what CHKD does, it means so much to us..." said Helvig.