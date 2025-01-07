Christ the King School in Norfolk to close at end of school year due to 'mounting' debt

NORFOLK, Va. — Christ the King Catholic School in Norfolk will close its doors following the 2024-25 school year, with leaders citing 'mounting' financial debt.

The school, located next to Christ the King Church on Tidewater Drive, has been open for nearly 70 years. The school offers preschool through eighth-grade classes.

Father Augustine Lukenge, the parish's pastor, confirmed the closure in a letter sent to school guardians and parishioners.

Rev. Lukenge said leaders made the difficult decision to close after reviewing the school's financial picture, including its current debt burden. He said their situation is not unique, noting that Catholic schools nationwide currently "face powerful headwinds."

According to a report from the National Catholic Educational Association, enrollment in Catholic schools (preschool to 12th grade) dropped 14.2% from the 2013-14 school year to the 2023-24 school year. However, the report says enrollment has remained steady after years of decline.

School officials will be sharing information with those impacted by the closure shortly, including options on continuing a Catholic education, Rev. Lukenge said.