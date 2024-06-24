Coast Guard escorts Dali to Norfolk from Baltimore after Key Bridge collapse

NORFOLK, Va. — Dali began its voyage from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk Monday morning with an escort from the Coast Guard.

Dali is the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, causing its collapse.

Members of the Coast Guard said they would oversee the safe and secure voyage of the vessel. Dali was provided a 500-yard safety zone by a Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, an 87-foot Marine Protector-class patrol boat.

The Coast Guard said it established a safety zone for the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, Thimble Shoal Channel, a portion of Norfolk Harbor, and a portion of the Elizabeth River in preparation for the Dali's voyage.

Access to the zone is prohibited while the Dali is en route.

Dali will also be monitored by watchstanders at command centers in the Fifth Coast Guard District, in Portsmouth, Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, and Sector Virginia.

Dali was scheduled to sail under its own power with a full crew of 22 and six salvage experts from Resolve Marine, according to the Coast Guard.

Dali will offload cargo at Virginia International Gateway before moving to Norfolk International Terminals, where it is slated to undergo repairs.