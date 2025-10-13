Coastal storm aftermath brings costly car repairs to Norfolk auto shops

NORFOLK, Va. — Coastal storms may have passed, but some problems remain for Norfolk drivers dealing with water damaged vehicles from Sunday's Nor'easter.

At All Star Automotive in Norfolk, mechanics are preparing for a busy period as families bring in cars that were damaged by tidal flooding during the weekend storm. The shop's owner, Al Crespo, says many of the vehicles will need extensive repairs, with some requiring complete engine replacements.

"They're in the process of being brought in. I'm waiting on some of the insurances. Some have Triple A to get them towed in, but we expect them by end of day no later than tomorrow," Crespo said.

During the storm, one of the biggest impacts was tidal flooding throughout the area. Most of the issues mechanics are seeing involve damaged engines from people who attempted to drive through flooded roads.

When water gets inside a car's engine, it can cause connecting rods to break or the engine to seize completely. These major repairs can be costly for vehicle owners.

"Repairs can be upwards of between $3,000 to $5,000 and more," Crespo said.

For residents in flood-prone areas like Larchmont in Norfolk, some weren't fortunate enough to avoid the damage entirely.

"We saw a tow truck driver come through trying to pick up that car and he told them no, he's not risking his truck," said Hayley White, who lives in a neighborhood prone to flooding.

Even less severe water damage can be expensive to address. Other repairs, such as removing all water from the vehicle to prevent rust and future electrical problems, can cost anywhere from $400 to $800.

Given the potential for costly damage, mechanics like Crespo have a clear message for drivers in future storms: "Avoid the water at all cost."