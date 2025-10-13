Coastal storm knocks out power for thousands across Hampton Roads, Outer Banks

NORFOLK, Va. — A strong coastal storm that moved in late Saturday knocked out power to about 20,000 Dominion Energy customers across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina, mostly because of strong winds and saturated ground.

The hardest-hit areas included the Peninsula, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, western Tidewater and parts of the Outer Banks.

By 9 p.m. Sunday, Dominion said crews had restored power to most customers, with fewer than 2,000 still without electricity. The company said remaining outages were expected to be restored later Sunday night, though conditions could cause temporary setbacks.

Heavy rain and flooding loosened the ground, causing trees and limbs to fall on power lines. In areas with more significant damage, including downed poles, repairs have taken several hours.

Dominion credited its automated grid technology, including smart sensors on power lines, for helping crews isolate damaged sections and reroute electricity within minutes in many neighborhoods.

Officials urged residents to stay away from downed power lines, especially those tangled in storm debris or floodwaters, warning they could still be energized.

Anyone who spots a downed line should report it immediately to Dominion Energy by calling (866) DOM-HELP. Crews said they will continue working through the night until all power is restored.