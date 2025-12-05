Bill pay assistance programs available for neighbors experiencing Dominion Energy price hikes

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 previously reported that Dominion Energy customers will see their monthly bills increase by about $11 on average starting in January. The utility company offers several assistance programs to help customers manage the higher costs.

The rate increase reflects rising costs for infrastructure improvements, according to Cherise Newsome, a Dominion Energy spokesperson.

"The rate increase also reflects the rising costs for poles, and wires, and transformers. So, as we are modernizing the aging infrastructure, it's costing more," Newsome said.

Newsome acknowledges that bill increases can create financial challenges for customers, but the company has programs available to help.

"So, we have several programs that can help. The first program that we have is called the energy share program. It provides up to $600 of bill payment assistance in the wintertime, so customers who find themselves in a financial crisis. So, say there has been a temporary interruption in their pay, or a medical bill or medical debt they're trying to catch up on, then the energy share program is here to help," Newsome said.

Other payment options include the budget billing program, short term payment plan and long term payment plan. The budget billing program keeps customer's payments consistent month after month, reducing spikes and allowing people to plan for the exact payment they owe. Dominion Energy determines the monthly Budget Billing payment amount by taking the average of a customer's 12 previous bills

Customers can also reduce costs by adjusting their energy usage habits.

"Adjusting your thermostat just one, to two, to three degrees difference at a time can be a small change that adds up to big savings on your bill," Newsome said.

Other tips on how to save on your energy bill include using less hot water and unplugging devices when they're not being used.

For more information on how to enroll in these payment plans, click here or call 1-800-DOM-HELP.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.