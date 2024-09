NORFOLK, Va. — A crash is impacting traffic in the 3400 block of Sewells Point Road Friday morning, police say.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. and involved a power pole, police say.

A man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash, police added.

Police are advising drivers to expect traffic and detours in the area of the crash.

Police did not share what caused the crash. We will update this article as we learn more.