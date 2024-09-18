Dali, ship that took down Baltimore bridge, to depart Norfolk Thursday following repairs

NORFOLK, Va. — Dali, the cargo ship that caused a deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore in March, is set to leave Norfolk Thursday morning after undergoing repairs at the Port of Virginia's international terminal.

Officials with the Port said Dali is scheduled to leave at 6 a.m.

It's been in Hampton Roads since June as crews worked to unload the ship and repair it.

The ship was leaving Baltimore bound for Sri Lanka early in the morning on March 26 when its steering failed because of the power loss.

Six members of a road work crew on the bridge were killed in the collapse. The men were working an overnight shift filling potholes on the bridge deck when it suddenly crumbled beneath them, sending them tumbling into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard helped escort the ship to Hampton Roads earlier this summer, and said they will escort the ship out of the harbor as well.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Department of Justice is filing a $100 million lawsuit against the owner and manager of the Dali for clean-up expenses.