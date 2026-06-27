Deadly gunfire erupts in what neighbors say is a normally quiet Norfolk community

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents in what neighbors say is a normally quiet Norfolk neighborhood, have a lot of questions following a double shooting Thursday night that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

Police identified one of the victims as 23 year old Jacorey Page---who police say died from his injuries.

I asked neighbor Bill Griffith if he heard the gunfire, "I did hear something last night in the house, but I wasn't sure it was gunshots or whether it was fireworks going off, but it, it could have been gunshots."

Griffith says this is not common for his community, Sherwood Forest. "It's generally, normally it's been since I've been here for over 25 years. It's been a relatively safe neighborhood with, with people who care about each other."

Tiara Lassiter came out to check on her church Greater Harvest Baptist, just feet away from the crime scene near the intersection of Little John Drive and Mcnutt Court. "I've been attending here for years, but I just wanted to know if there was anything I had to alert my pastor about."

And she spotted this bullet hole in a church window. That's -- that's definitely new...that's definitely new. That occurred from last night."

And she says she was out here Thursday night—that it was quite a scene, "All of the police and all of the emergency responders—this is crazy because normally this particular community is definitely quiet. We have a lot of children out here and on regular days you can see children out here playing, riding bikes."

Police and prosecutors releasing very few details at this time---only saying that the other victim received a life-threatening gunshot wound and this is a very active investigation.

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