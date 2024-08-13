Do you have ideas on how to make Norfolk a better place to live and work? The city wants your input

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and you have an idea about making the city a better place to live and work, there's more time to your voice heard.

The city's Department of Planning has started Phase II of the NFK2050 Comprehensive Plan update, which includes getting input from residents. The city has extended the deadline to share input until September 15.

The city says it's looking for ideas on improvements for the 2050 comprehensive plan. You can weigh in on improvements to housing, parks, businesses, and of course, flooding mitigation efforts.

To fill out the city's survey, click here.