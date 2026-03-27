Doctors warn teens and parents against using AI for weight loss advice

NORFOLK, Va. — Doctors are warning teens and parents to be cautious about turning to artificial intelligence for weight-loss advice.

A new study in Frontiers in Nutrition found AI meal plans for teens averaged about 700 fewer calories than recommended. The AI plans also had different balances of protein, fat, and carbs compared to plans from human dietitians.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says most teens need between 2,200 and 2,800 calories a day. Without proper nutrition, teens risk serious health problems, especially since they are still growing.

Experts say while AI can help when you cannot see a professional, chatbots pull generic information from the internet rather than providing personalized care. Local dietitian Megan Morrison, who works with teens, says real human guidance is a must.

"My best advice is to reach out to a pediatrician, a doctor, or a dietitian to really get that individualized advice. But focusing on balance at every meal — getting enough carbohydrates, fats, proteins, fruits and vegetables — can be a really solid start," Morrison said.

"Because nutrition is so individualized, AI really can't replicate that, so it's so important to talk to either a doctor or a dietitian about your or your child's nutrition goals," Morrison said.

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