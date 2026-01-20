Dominion Energy prepares for possible winter weather in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — As Hampton Roads braces for the possibility of winter weather this weekend, Dominion Energy says crews are ready to respond to outages caused by snow or ice.

Dominion Energy lineworkers have been preparing trucks and equipment in advance of the potential storm. Company officials say that since the region’s last major snowstorm, crews have spent the past year strengthening the electric grid.

John Hood

Those efforts include setting power poles about two feet deeper into the ground and installing fiberglass cross arms, which are designed to break if a tree falls on a power line to reduce damage to the pole.

Lineworkers say heavy, wet snow and ice pose the greatest threat to power lines.

“Dead tree limbs can break, and a dead tree limb falling from 50 to 60 feet in the air picks up enough speed to hit a power line and break it,” said Chad Dominic, an electric lead lineworker with Dominion Energy. “Ice is definitely a contributing factor, especially if we get heavy snow and ice on top of it. That’s a double.”

John Hood

The Virginia Department of Transportation also says it is preparing ahead of the weekend. Officials say crews, materials, and equipment are ready and on standby as weather conditions develop.

Residents are urged to limit travel during winter weather and to stay away from downed power lines.

“Just because it looks like a phone line doesn’t mean it is,” Dominic warned.

If a power outage occurs, residents can report it by calling 866-DOM-HELP or through the Dominion Energy mobile app.