Eastbound lanes of HRBT closed due to vehicle fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A vehicle fire has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Video sent to News 3 shows an empty tractor-trailer bed with the cabin on fire. Fire crews can be seeing spraying the flames.

Norfolk, Naval and Hampton Fire and Rescue crews are working at the scene.

Traffic is backed up about four miles due to the lane closure and crews. It's unclear when lanes will be reopened.

No injuries have been reported.