Ebony Art Walk sheds light on Black maternal health disparities

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Health is using the power of art to bring awareness to Black Maternal Health Week.

Statistics show pregnant Black and Brown women are dying two to three times more than their counterparts.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Black women are also more likely to face heart-related health issues during pregnancy.

In 2024, Black women made up 19 percent of Virginia's deliveries, according to the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative.

The Ebony Art Walk gives a voice to Black mothers in hopes of shedding light on the disparities and closing the gap with the help of community partners. Teresita Hammond, Sentara community outreach coordinator, said the event connects people with local resources.

"The whole day is about a celebration. It’s partnerships, different community organizations that are coming. You’ll be able to get firsthand knowledge of what’s happening. WIC will be there, Urban Babies is there, Birth in Color. A lot of our community organizations are here for our communities. It’s for everybody," Hammond said.

The Ebony Art Walk will be at the Norfolk Botanical Garden on Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

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