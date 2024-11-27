Elderly man with dementia missing since Tuesday: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — An elderly man with dementia has gone missing and the Norfolk police are requesting help finding him. Here's their report:

Detectives are asking for your help to locate 79-year-old Ernest Henderson, who was last seen in the 700 block of W 34th Street around 1:00 p.m. on November 26th.

Henderson is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, 165 pounds, with short grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and grey baseball hat, black puffy jacket, and tan pants.

It is believed that Henderson suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone who has seen him or who may know his current whereabouts is asked to please call 911.