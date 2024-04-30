Watch Now
Electric car catches fire, spreads to house on Troy St. in Norfolk

An electric car that caught fire Tuesday morning in the Colonial Heights area of Norfolk spread to the house, Norfolk Fire &amp; Rescue confirmed.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 08:29:40-04

When crews arrived on scene at 8504 Troy Street, they saw flames from the car in the driveway that spread to the home.

No occupants were reported to the four occupants of the residence or firefighters.

Fire crews believe the fire to have begun with the electric vehicle, but are working to determine the cause.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) data indicates that electric vehicles are involved in about 25 fires per 100,000 vehicles sold.

