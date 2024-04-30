Electric car catches fire, spreads to house on Troy St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — An electric car that caught fire Tuesday morning in the Colonial Heights area of Norfolk spread to the house, Norfolk Fire & Rescue confirmed.

When crews arrived on scene at 8504 Troy Street, they saw flames from the car in the driveway that spread to the home.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue Troy Street EV fire April 30 2024



No occupants were reported to the four occupants of the residence or firefighters.

Fire crews believe the fire to have begun with the electric vehicle, but are working to determine the cause.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) data indicates that electric vehicles are involved in about 25 fires per 100,000 vehicles sold.