Esmeralda Castle, mother of murdered Norfolk sailor Angelina Resendiz, running for office in Texas

NORFOLK, Va. — Esmeralda Cantu-Castle, the mother of Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz, is running for the a seat in the Texas state House of Representatives, according to WTKR sister station KXXV 25 News in Waco.

Castle is running as the Democratic nominee in the 37th Distrcit, which covers most of Cameron and all of Willacy Counties in the Rio Grande Valley.

Castle has been outspoken and demanding accountability following her daughter's death, alleging her daughter’s death was preventable and mishandled amid a culture of silence and failed safeguards.

Now, in the wake of her daughter's death, Cantu-Castle is a rising advocate, demanding accountability from the U.S. Navy as well as fighting for justice and help for survivors of military sexual abuse.

WTKR reported last week that the murder trial of Jermiah Copeland, accused in Resendiz's death, has enough evidence to move forward.

The first hearing in September outlined disturbing details about the manner of the 21-year-old seaman's death, and how Copeland allegedly kept her body hidden in his barracks for days before dumping her in the woods behind a Norfolk school.

Below is a statement Cantu-Castle shared with 25 News:

"I decided to run because I feel called to do so. Over the past year, I’ve met incredible leaders and advocates who reminded me that change happens when ordinary people step forward. I didn’t plan this, but the more I listened, the clearer it became that this was choosing me. This is me answering that call — to serve, to lead, and to help build something better for all of us. I’ve seen families working hard and still falling behind. Education and training exist, but for many, taking that step feels too risky when they’re already working two jobs just to get by. We can make opportunity more accessible — helping families build skills and stability without losing the security they need today. I believe what’s good for me should be good for you — and never come at the harm of others. I believe in opportunity, in investing in people, education, and small businesses, and in building a stronger future right here at home. I’m running because our community deserves leaders who lead with heart — who see people, hear them, and fight for fairness, opportunity, and every family’s chance to thrive. This campaign isn’t about politics; it’s about people — about compassion, community, resilience, and hope. Together, with faith, love, and gratitude, we can build a stronger, more resilient District 37 and a brighter future for us all — turning challenges into opportunities for good, together." - Esmeralda Castle