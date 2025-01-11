Essential tips from experts for winterizing your home this season

NORFOLK, Va. — As temperatures dip this weekend, families are reminded to prepare their homes for winter. Experts at Taylor's Do It Center in Norfolk shared key tips for the coming colder months.

David "Doc" Price, the manager of Taylor’s Do It Center, emphasized the importance of sealing any cracks or drafty areas. "If you have any cracks or draft areas, come get weather stripping supplies to block the draft," he advised.

Leaders at Dominion Energy echoed these sentiments, stating that energy savings begin at the thermostat. Proper winterization, including weather stripping doors and windows, can help keep warm air inside and cold air out, reducing energy waste.

With recent snowfall blanketing the area, homeowners should also be vigilant about preventing frozen pipes. Price recommended insulating pipes and having heating systems inspected to avoid issues. A simple test for drafts involves holding a candle near doors and windows; if the flame flickers, there’s a leak.

Despite many winter storm warnings being lifted, Taylor's Do It Center has seen an increase in customers preparing their homes. "I’ve seen more people in the store, but some wait until the last minute. You need to prepare because you never know," Price said.

For those who prefer not to tackle these tasks themselves, hiring a service provider for an energy audit can help identify ways to save on energy costs and ensure homes remain comfortable throughout the winter.

Winterization Checklist:



Draft stoppers

Ice melt

Seal strips

Insulation tape

Window wrap

Gutter cleaning scoop

Air conditioner cover

Faucet covers

Plant covers

Shrink wrap for windows

For more information and tips on winter preparedness, visit your local home improvement store or consult with energy providers.