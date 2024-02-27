Families grateful for new foodbank in Berkley to address food insecurity

NORFOLK, Va. — A burden has been lifted off some families' shoulders in Norfolk. The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia has opened a food hub in the city's Berkley neighborhood of Norfolk.

A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday, where city leaders and folks in the community celebrated the official launch of the food hub. The area has been known as a food desert for years. The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia teamed up with Sentara to address food insecurity and access in Berkley.

Right beside the hub, you will find the Sentara Community Care Center. Patients who receive treatment at Sentara's clinic can go next door to get the fresh foods they need.

Families who live in the Berkley community say the new hub is heaven-sent.

"I had a choice between either having money for my medication - which is extremely high - or eating food. With health problems, it gets a little rough, so this opening is a true blessing," said Antonitte Lyles. "This here is definitely needed and I'm thanking God it's right beside the community care center. A lot of us don't have the money to catch a bus, and we're depending on our Medicaid and Medicare to make it through another day."

The food hub, located at 701 South Main Street in Norfolk, is open to the public. You can come once a week to get free groceries.

It’s open during these hours:



Tuesday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wednesday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

