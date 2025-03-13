Family says suspect arrested in ODU shooting is being portrayed unfairly

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of Delanio Vick Jr. is sharing memories of the 18-year-old, who was killed in a shooting last month at Old Dominion University.

As they prepare for his funeral this weekend, the situation becomes more complicated with the arrest of his uncle on charges connected to the case.

"He's caring. He's fun loving. He's just trying to figure his way out in the world," said Delanio Vick Senior, reflecting on the life of his son. "You know, he's not perfect. None of us are."

Delanio Vick Jr. was one of two victims in the shooting that occurred on February 26. His family informed News 3 that he had gone to the campus dining hall area after hearing that someone had punched his mother.

"He told me that the police were there and that he was hoping that the guy would be taken away based on them being there and her being hit," Vick Senior said.

Tragically, the family received the devastating news that Vick Junior had been shot.

"We just started calling around, trying to see exactly where he was at and, you know, just praying that he survived through it," Vick Senior recounted.

Vick Jr. later died at the hospital, along with 20-year-old Timothy Williams, who was also shot during the incident.

On Wednesday, Norfolk police announced the arrest of Dequan Tyler, 27, Vick Junior's uncle, who has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Vick Senior stated that Tyler was on campus to pick up his nephew when the shooting occurred.

"He witnessed this person shooting my son several times, and he tried to defend his nephew from being murdered," Vick Senior explained.

He expressed his belief that the narrative surrounding Tyler's arrest does not accurately reflect the truth of the events.

"They're not explaining that my brother was trying to defend his nephew from being murdered," he continued. "People have the wrong perception. My brother didn't go there to kill that man. That man went there to kill somebody, and he killed my son."

Dequan Tyler was taken into custody by Chesapeake police on Tuesday and is currently being held without bond in the city's jail. Norfolk police have stated that their investigation is ongoing.