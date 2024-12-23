Fans and alumni travel far and wide to see Michael Vick become coach

NORFOLK, Va. — Michael Vick was officially introduced as the 19th head football coach at Norfolk State University during a press conference Monday that drew enthusiastic alumni, fans, and players.

The event marked a significant moment for the university, as Vick’s journey resonates as a story of redemption.

Watch more Vick coverage: 'Football is in my blood': Vick ready to take on challenge at Norfolk State

Vick ready to take on challenge at Norfolk State

The atmosphere was electric at the Student Center, where supporters gathered to witness Vick return to Hampton Roads.

Many attendees expressed a sense of optimism and excitement about the upcoming season, noting the renewed energy surrounding the program.

John Hood

“It feels like a professional team, man,” said Rashad Howard, an NSU alumnus.

Previous Vick coverage: What people are saying about Michael Vick coaching Norfolk State football

Michael Vick to become Norfolk State's head football coach

Howard traveled from just outside of Richmond with his two boys to see Vick speak for the first time as a Spartan.

He said he feels with Vick's success he can inspire current students and aspiring athletes.

John Hood

“To have someone here who is a professional who made a lot of money doing something they loved will ignite the fire for those people who want to do the same thing,” Howard added.

John Hood

Despite Vick's past legal troubles related to dog fighting, most of those in attendance told News 3 they felt that Vick has moved on and is prepared to make a positive impact as a coach.

Watch more Vick coverage: A look back on Michael Vick's career before becoming Norfolk State's head football coach

TIMELINE: Michael Vick's career before becoming Norfolk State's head football coach

“Despite the decisions, I think we all make decisions, and your life is based around decisions," Frank Kee, an NSU alumnus, said. " So whether it’s good or bad, this does not change the direction that he’s going and the direction he is going to take Norfolk State.”

Vick, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and had a storied career in the NFL, could attract even more fans to NSU this fall.