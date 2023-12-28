Final night of WinterFest on the Wisconsin will be Taylor Swift-themed

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all Swifties! On New Year’s Day, WinterFest on the Wisconsin is setting the holiday music aside in favor of songs by the iconic Ms. Swift.

Organizers say "SwiftFest" will feature specialty cocktails, a waterfront s’mores station, shopping, live entertainment and, of course, a dazzling lights display.

It’s also the last night of WinterFest until the next holiday season.

