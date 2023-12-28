Watch Now
Final night of WinterFest on the Wisconsin will be Taylor Swift-themed

Sabella, Anthony
Posted at 7:52 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 07:57:05-05

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all Swifties! On New Year’s Day, WinterFest on the Wisconsin is setting the holiday music aside in favor of songs by the iconic Ms. Swift.

Organizers say "SwiftFest" will feature specialty cocktails, a waterfront s’mores station, shopping, live entertainment and, of course, a dazzling lights display.

It’s also the last night of WinterFest until the next holiday season.

For ticket information, click here.

