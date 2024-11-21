Florida man sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Navy sailor

NORFOLK, Va. — A 22-year old man will spend the next 30 years in prison in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old who was in the Navy.

According to court documents, Robert Jackson murdered Haniah Sturdivant in 2021 outside of the Titustown Apartment complex in Norfolk.

Last Friday, he was sentenced after he pled no contest to second degree murder. In exchange for Jackson's plea in the murder, the commonwealth agreed to dismiss his other charges.

The judge accepted the agreement and found him guilty. After Jackson's 30 years in prison he will undergo 2 years of post-release supervision.