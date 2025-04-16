Gov. Youngkin to speak at Norfolk Christian's 2025 commencement ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Christian Schools announced that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will speak at their upcoming commencement ceremony, according to a social media post.

Youngkin will deliver the keynote address for Norfolk Christian's class of 2025. The school wrote in their social media post, "Governor Youngkin is excited to challenge our seniors as they prepare to impact the world as Ambassadors for Christ."

NCS says the event will be ticketed for seniors and guests. Any available tickets will be advertised through the campus newsletter.

Norfolk Christian has their graduation scheduled on May 31.