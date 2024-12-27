Grand Menorah parade lights up streets of Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — On a cold winter's night on 20th Street in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood, electric Menorah candles atop car roofs radiate a soft, warm glow.

"The idea here is that you take the joy and the light of Hanukkah and you take that around town," said Rashi Brashevitzky, of Chabad of Tidewater on Colley Avenue.

On Thursday night, the second evening of Hanukkah, a parade line forms along 20th Street, weaving its way around Norfolk.

Watch related coverage: Norfolk's Grand Illumination Parade returns with retro theme

Norfolk prepares for 38th Grand Illumination Parade

"So that people can be aware that this miracle happened," Brashevitzky said. "The foundation of Hanukkah is that of religious freedom and that really applies to all people and that's the message we're bringing to the streets tonight."

This year, the first night of Hanukkah began on Christmas Day, something that hasn't happened since 2005.

"It's kinda nice so that people know we're celebrating both holidays," said Eli Lomogda, who was also in the parade. "You know we're celebrating Hanukkah, too."

Chris Perez and his family are visiting from Florida, and they jumped in the parade for the first time. He believes there's value in the two holidays falling on the same day.

Watch similar coverage: Hampton Christmas event continues tradition of serving hundreds in need

Hampton Christmas event continues tradition of serving hundreds in need

"It's a huge turnout," he said. "Just take in the spirit of both holidays and everyone enjoys this time."

While some call the coincidence a miracle, others in the Jewish community believe they should stay separated.

"I just think it is really important to give each one its due. Not to sort of blend them together as in the term, 'Chrismukkah'," Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism told CBS News. "I think that does harm to the uniqueness of each. But the proximity can actually lead all of us to understand more, appreciate more about those who make up different faiths."

The holidays will overlap again in 2035.

But, on Thursday night, the crowd was excited to spread the light of Hanukkah around town.