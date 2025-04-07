Hampton Roads families, individuals struggle with housing insecurity as shelters fill up

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're facing housing insecurity, getting into a shelter can be tough, especially since many beds are full.

News 3 previously spoke to a veteran named Tanya about her experience with homelessness. On Sunday, she shared what it was like to find shelter during that time.

"I was lucky because I am a vet . . . my process moved faster than others," she said.

Still, she said it was tough while she waited for a voucher to take effect and waited for rehousing. She said the city of Virginia Beach wasn't able to help her and she explained that one of the few family-friendly emergency shelters was at capacity. The whole process took months, and then some.

Other parents she knows are currently couch-surfing, unable to find a place to stay despite being approved for rapid rehousing.

Matthew Stearn, executive director of HELP Inc. on the peninsula, explained the pressing need for shelter beds and resources.

"Most Americans are about two to three paychecks to not being able to afford their basic bills. You're only talking about maybe six weeks for most Americans to go without a job and then things start to happen and pile up quickly," Stearn said.

"Typically what do you guys see in terms of the beds being occupied?" News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked.

"Generally, they're always completely full," Stearn replied.

The 2024 Point-in-Time report from the Greater Virginia Peninsula Homeless Consortium found that while there are more than 1,400 shelter beds on the peninsula, transitional housing was at 111 percent capacity, rapid rehousing beds were full, permanent supportive housing was at 95 percent capacity, and other permanent housing options were 99 percent full.

Stearn said when organizations and localities discuss adding more beds and housing options there are always questions about zoning and resource integration among jurisdictions. He believes Hampton Roads has the resources to help but the key is using them effectively.

"The ability to help folks through the situation they find themselves in starts with being able to make sure they have a place to sleep," Stearn added.

While many organizations in Hampton Roads assist individuals in finding shelter and resources, some Hampton Roads cities are exploring options to enhance resources and add bed space.